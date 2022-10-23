Brighton man jailed after pulling wheelie and fleeing police

A Brighton man has been jailed after he pulled a wheelie as he fled from police on a motorbike.

Ryan Burtenshaw, 24, of Meadowview, Brighton, led police on a chase through busy Brighton traffic and, in court, he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.

And he admitted riding without insurance and on a provisional licence that did not entitle him to ride his 400cc Suzuki trail bike which, the court ruled, should be taken off him.

Matthew Kirk, prosecuting, said that officers from Sussex Police signalled for Burtenshaw to stop in busy mid-morning traffic on a rainy Saturday in January. But Burtenshaw failed to do so – another offence to which he pleaded guilty.

He was spotted pulling a wheelie going up Old Shoreham Road, Brighton, towards the Dyke Road traffic lights, Lewes Crown Court was told.

He turned left into Dyke Road and headed towards the Seven Dials. From Dyke Road, he turned into Clifton Terrace and turned right at the end, with the police in pursuit.

Burtenshaw turned left out of Powis Road into Clifton Hill and steered through roadworks by the Crescent pub which could not be passed by the police car. But they later tracked him down.

Judge Christine Laing said: “The police wanted to speak to him and he didn’t wish to take that opportunity so he accelerated away on a wet, busy street where there were pedestrians.”

She said that he had sped away to try to evade the police and it was more by luck than judgment that he had not injured someone or been killed.

Richard Reilly, defending, said: “It was a relatively short pursuit – but being in charge of a motor vehicle is a responsibility. They are killing machines in the wrong hands.”

“It was a colossally bad decision on his part.”

Judge Laing, who was shown a video of the chase, said: “Why is he riding a motorcycle at all when he doesn’t have a licence and he doesn’t have insurance?

“He suffers from epilepsy and he was unlicensed. The courts take this very seriously.”

She told Burtenshaw: “You are 24. You may be immature but you are not a child. You bought a bike knowing that you have no licence.

“When you saw and realised that the police were behind you, you took like a jack rabbit.

“What followed can best be described as a short period of dangerous driving – but it was a very busy part of Brighton and it was chucking down with rain.

“The police officers had a duty to follow you and you put their lives at risk.”

Judge Laing jailed Burtenshaw for five months and banned him from driving for 20 and a half months.

She ordered that he be permanently deprived of his motorbike and be required to sit an extended re-test before he could drive or ride again.