Eurovision’s Sam Ryder filmed latest music video on top of i360

Posted On 24 Oct 2022 at 12:16 pm
Eurovision star Sam Ryder filmed his latest music video while riding on top of the i360.

The singer songwriter was promoting his latest single Somebody and the upcoming release of his first full-length album There’s Nothing But Space, Man! next month.

The video featured Ryder performing an acoustic version of Somebody with two musicians playing acoustic guitar and a cajon percussive drum.

Spacewords Brighton

Ryder, who represented the United Kingdom at the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 with his son Space Man, said: “I love to push boundaries and do exciting things and performing actually on the British Airways i360 roof – which had never been done before as they have just launched this brand-new Walk 360 experience – was exciting.

“To be the first person to actually perform on the pod roof above the iconic Brighton beach, it doesn’t get better than that.”

Ryder was also promoting the attraction’s new Walk 360 experience, where you can walk on the glass pod roof.

