Fans enjoy a phones-free Bob Dylan concert

BOB DYLAN – LONDON PALLADIUM 20.10.22

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team had the opportunity of seeing the one and only legendary Bob Dylan perform live and in person on the second date of his new nine-date ‘Rough And Rowdy Ways Worldwide Tour’ ,it simply was an offer that we couldn’t refuse!

The ‘Rough And Rowdy Ways Worldwide Tour’ began last December in Milwaukee, USA. Since then, Bob Dylan has played over 75 stellar concerts all over the country, performing to tens of thousands of rapturous fans all delighted to see this genius songwriter and mercurial musician live.

The tour has now arrived in Europe, with the first of four intimate shows at London’s famous Palladium Theatre beginning on 19th October. Thereafter Bob Dylan will travel to Cardiff to play the Motorpoint Arena, followed by concerts in Hull, Nottingham and two final shows in Glasgow.

It was an early start in order to get up to the capital to The London Palladium, which was built by Walter Gibbons in 1910. It’s a magnificent theatre steeped in history, that has even hosted ‘The Beatles’ at the early 60’s televised ‘Sunday Night at the London Palladium’ show.

No mobile phones or photographers were allowed at this evening’s performance, so the audience had to put their phones into a Yondr bag, which they could keep with them until after the show. Therefore we have obtained some photographs of Bob’s earlier concert at The London Palladium on 28th April 2017 as well as at his show at Nowlan Park, Kilkenny, Ireland on 14th July 2019.

Fans were already gathered outside forming orderly queues to witness the harmonies and powerful anagrams of his songs in this plush setting. His latest album ‘Rough And Rowdy Ways’ spans over 10 songs and has deep musical and lyrical influences.

It’s remarkable that at 81 years old, Bob is still able to perform a selection of tour dates with his upbeat band. He only briefly shuffled up from his piano stool in order to acknowledge the tremendous applause of the audience soon after the curtain dropped in the dimly lit theatre.

The standout song from the ‘Rough And Rowdy Ways’ album is played tonight, that being ‘False Prophet’, a haunting extravaganza of whit with even Jimmy Page sitting just behind enjoying himself!

Surrounding Dylan tonight are three guitars and an upright bass played by Dough Lancio, Bob Britt, with the occasional mandolin player Donnie Heron. The drumming by Charley Drayton is loose to accompany the jazzy songs in harmony.

At times throughout the set, you wished that everyone was able to stand up for a foot- tapping dance rather than all being seated. With Spanish Guitar the haunting ‘Black Rider’ song is magnificently performed. With a “yeah” from a few of the fans the instantly recognizable ‘I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight’ is played out with Dylan on a harmonica.

The show maintains the deep and grimy feel and Bob obviously did not want this to be overshadowed with his more bouncy earlier material. The evening closes quickly from the more up-tempo songs to ‘Every Grain Of Sand’ adding some slow mysterious piano play. At his sombre age Dylan can still keep his audience engaged and satisfied with his phrasing and sturdy singing!

Bob Dylan setlist:

‘Watching The River Flow’

‘Most Likely You Go Your Way And I’ll Go Mine’

‘I Contain Multitudes’

‘False Prophet’

‘When I Paint My Masterpiece’

‘Black Rider’

‘My Own Version Of You’

‘I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight’

‘Crossing The Rubicon’

‘To Be Alone With You’

‘Key West (Philosopher Pirate)’

‘Gotta Serve Somebody’

‘I’ve Made Up My Mind to Give Myself To You’

‘That Old Black Magic’ (Johnny Mercer cover)

‘Mother Of Muses’

‘Goodbye Jimmy Reed’

‘Every Grain Of Sand’

