Brighton man has lucky escape after scooter ‘explodes’ in his living room

Posted On 27 Oct 2022 at 2:30 pm
A quick-thinking Brighton man dragged his electric scooter onto his balcony as it exploded this afternoon.

The man, who lives in Milner Flats off Kingswood Street, said the bangs sounded like a machine gun.

Once it was on the balcony, he threw a fire blanket over it and called 999.

He also warned children playing on the swings a few yards away from the flat to keep their distance.

Fortunately, nobody was injured.

The second-hand scooter, which he bought a couple of months ago, has been thrown away and the batteries put aside until they can disposed of safely.

In a statement, the fire service said: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was called out at 1.14pm to reports of a scooter fire on a balcony.

Crews attended Milner Flats on Kingswood Street, Brighton. They used two breathing apparatus and hosereel.

“There are no reports of injuries and the fire was accidental. The residents did the right thing by calling 999 immediately.”

In August, an ITV investigation revealed the number of e-scooter and e-bike fires had risen from 40 in 2020 to 106 last year, and there had already been 203 in the first seven months of 2022.

Most of these fires happen in people’s homes, while the scooters and bikes are charging.

  1. Jason 27 October 2022 at 3.57pm Reply

    Those Lithium batteries are lethal, and water makes things worse.

