Labour picks candidate for Hove by-election

Labour has selected charity director and human rights campaigner Bella Sankey to be the party’s candidate in the by-election for a seat on Brighton and Hove City Council.

The by-election, on Thursday 8 December, was called after the death of Conservative councillor Garry Peltzer Dunn who was first elected more than 50 years ago.

Councillor Peltzer Dunn represented Wish ward in Hove – and Labour was most recently represented there by Councillor Anne Pissaridou from 2011-15.

Bella Sankey, 39, was born and raised in Brighton and Hove and studied law at Cambridge University.

She went on to work at Liberty – formerly known as the National Council for Civil Liberties – for eight years where was the policy director.

She has spent the past four years as the director of Detention Action, campaigning against the costly detention of migrants in inhumane conditions.

Hove and Portslade Labour Party said: “She now lives in Hove with her husband, Alex, a primary school teacher at a Portslade school, and their two toddlers.

“Bella is a qualified lawyer and the director of an award-winning national charity (Detention Action).

“Over a 17-year career, she has fought and won many campaigns for justice and equality from leading the successful campaign to criminalise modern-day slavery to stopping the Human Rights Act from being repealed by successive Tory-led governments.”

She said that she was thrilled to have been selected and added: “Wish ward is a fantastic area – from the Lagoon to the Ingram Estate, it is filled with character and heritage.

“Together, with the residents, I want to maintain and regenerate this special place, clear the weeds, sort out the recycling and rubbish collections and speak out against the overdevelopment of flats.

“I will speak for residents struggling with the costs of living, from rising food and energy prices to costly childcare, bus fares and mounting mortgage payments.”

Peter Kyle, the Labour MP for Hove, said: “Bella is a fantastic person to represent Wish ward.

“I hope she gets elected so I can work closely with her on the issues we are all facing, from getting more regeneration of our seafront to keeping our streets safe and helping people meet the challenge of rising bills.”

The co-leaders of the council’s Labour opposition group, Councillor John Allcock and Councillor Carmen Appich, said: “We are thrilled that Bella has been selected as the Labour candidate for Wish ward.

“Bella has been working closely with the Labour group for some time and brings lots of valuable experience, skills and knowledge.

We are delighted to announce our candidate @BellaSankey for the Byelection to be held on *Thursday 8th December*

Here she is out on the doorsteps of Wish already. We hope you vote Bella for Wish for Labour on the 8th. Stay tuned for campaing launch details on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/CyCKYS6P7g — WishBella4Labour (@Wish4Labour) October 26, 2022

“If elected, we know that Bella will be a great asset for Wish and the Labour group and will represent residents with energy and integrity.”