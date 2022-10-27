Motorcyclist breaks leg in crash with car



A motorcyclist was left with a suspected broken leg after crashing with a car in Hove yesterday afternoon.

The crash happened at the junction of Hove Park Road and Shirley Drive at about 2.40pm.

The motorcyclist was treated by paramedics in the road before being taken to hospital.

A police spokesman said: “The motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with a suspected broken leg.

“Anyone who saw what happened is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk quoting serial 763 of 26/10.”