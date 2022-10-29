Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 3 Chelsea 0

SENSATIONAL! Every single Albion player is up for this encounter.

Albion had two shots cleared off the line the first four minutes both by Thiago Silva – the first from a Leandro Trossard lob and the second from a Pervis Estupinan half volley.

Trossard scored Albion’s opener, assisted by Kaoru Mitoma. Trossard almost walked the ball past Kepa.

Albion went two up after Ruben Loftus-Cheek shinned a Pascal Gross effort into the net.

Solly March has terrorised former Albion defender Marc Cucurella for the entire half.

Rob Sanchez in the Albion goal has made super saves from Kai Havertz and Mason Mount. Another save from Raheem Sterling at point-blank range saw Christian Pulisic blast the rebound wide from close range.

A Mitoma cross saw Trevoh Chalobah slice into his own net to put the Seagulls 3-0 in front.