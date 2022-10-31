Two arrested after fake banknotes used at Brighton bar

Two men were arrested in the early hours of yesterday morning after police were called to reports of fake £20 notes being used at a Brighton bar.

At around 2am on Sunday 30 October, police received a report of counterfeit £20 notes being used at Zahara bar in East Street, Brighton.

Officers attended and arrested a suspect, who became aggressive and resisted arrest.

At this point, a second suspect attempted to intervene and was also arrested.

A number of notes used at the bar were identified as being counterfeit; these have been seized for further investigation.

A 21-year-old man from South Croydon in London was arrested on suspicion of using counterfeit currency, assaulting an emergency worker, obstructing or resisting arrest, and possession of Class A drugs. He has been released on conditional bail until 30 January, pending further enquiries.

Claude McPherson, 25, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with assaulting an emergency worker (a police officer). He is due to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 24 November.