BREAKING NEWS

Two arrested after fake banknotes used at Brighton bar

Posted On 31 Oct 2022 at 2:40 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Picture by Sussex Incidents on Twitter


Two men were arrested in the early hours of yesterday morning after police were called to reports of fake £20 notes being used at a Brighton bar.

At around 2am on Sunday 30 October, police received a report of counterfeit £20 notes being used at Zahara bar in East Street, Brighton.
Officers attended and arrested a suspect, who became aggressive and resisted arrest.

At this point, a second suspect attempted to intervene and was also arrested.

Spacewords Brighton

A number of notes used at the bar were identified as being counterfeit; these have been seized for further investigation.

A 21-year-old man from South Croydon in London was arrested on suspicion of using counterfeit currency, assaulting an emergency worker, obstructing or resisting arrest, and possession of Class A drugs. He has been released on conditional bail until 30 January, pending further enquiries.

Claude McPherson, 25, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with assaulting an emergency worker (a police officer). He is due to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 24 November.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Eurovision's Sam Ryder filmed latest music video on top of i360

Posted On24 Oct 2022

First look at gothic garden folly branded "bonkers"

Posted On07 Sep 2022

Roadworks blunder sees new pupils welcomed to SHCOOL

Posted On02 Sep 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com