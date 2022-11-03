BREAKING NEWS

Cameras and sound equipment stolen in raid on media company

Posted On 03 Nov 2022 at 4:51 pm
By :
Comment: 0

stock image police car by Palace Pier


Thousands of pounds worth of filming equipment was stolen in a break-in to a Brighton media company last weekend.

People are being asked to look out for laptops, drives, sound equipment, microphones, cameras, televisions and lights being offered for sale.

The burglars caused extensive damage when forcing their way into the building in New Road at some point between Friday evening and Sunday morning.

Spacewords Brighton

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who saw or heard any suspicious activity in the area.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47220202727.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Eurovision's Sam Ryder filmed latest music video on top of i360

Posted On24 Oct 2022

First look at gothic garden folly branded "bonkers"

Posted On07 Sep 2022

Roadworks blunder sees new pupils welcomed to SHCOOL

Posted On02 Sep 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com