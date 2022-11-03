Cameras and sound equipment stolen in raid on media company

Thousands of pounds worth of filming equipment was stolen in a break-in to a Brighton media company last weekend.

People are being asked to look out for laptops, drives, sound equipment, microphones, cameras, televisions and lights being offered for sale.

The burglars caused extensive damage when forcing their way into the building in New Road at some point between Friday evening and Sunday morning.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who saw or heard any suspicious activity in the area.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47220202727.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.