More torrential rain and now thunder and even hail on the way

Lightning over West Pier on July 23, 2019 by Helen Pearce (from Brighton Skies FB group)


Two weather warnings for rain and thunder in Brighton and Hove tonight have been issued – with the possibility of hail and flooding.

A band of slow-moving heavy showers is due to move through southern England, with coastal areas bearing the brunt.

The downpours are likely to cause flooding as the ground is already wet from two deluges in the past week.

The warnings say: “Following recent wet weather, further heavy and slow-moving showers and thunderstorms will affect parts of south and southeast England during Thursday evening and overnight.

“Downpours are likely to be most frequent along the coast. Some locations may receive 30-40 mm of rain in a few hours, whilst thunderstorms will be mostly limited to coastal districts where lightning and hail may be additional hazards.

“Heavy rain will affect southeastern parts of England during Thursday morning, clearing eastwards early afternoon. 20-30 mm of rain is expected fairly widely, with 40 mm in a few places near English Channel coasts.

“The ground is fairly wet, and recent fallen leaves may reduce drainage of surface water in some locations.”

