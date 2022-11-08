Minimal changes to Brighton and Hove constituencies

Brighton and Hove’s constituencies are remaining largely untouched under national changes to parliamentary constituencies announced today.

Hove is to be renamed Hove and Portslade, and Brighton Kemptown is gaining a handful of streets from Brighton Pavilion in the Hanover area to even out the numbers of people living in each constituency.

But other than that, nothing is changing.

In its report, the Boundary Commission said its previous suggestion that the whole of the Hanover and Elm Grove ward switch to Brighton Kemptown and the whole of Queen’s Park ward switch to Brighton Pavilion was opposed in both areas.

Brighton Kemptown MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle then proposed moving roads in the Pankhurst Estate and Hanover’s top triangle into Brighton Kemptown.

Another of Mr Russell-Moyle’s proposals, to rename the constituency Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven, was not accepted.

The report said: “On their site visit, the Assistant Commissioners noted that the Queen’s Park Road represented a ridge line between two distinct communities within the Hanover and Elm Grove ward.

“Although the polling district boundaries we have used to divide this ward do generally follow the ridge line, we are aware that a small number of residential roads to the west of Queen’s Park Road, between Elm Grove and Pankhurst Avenue, are proposed in the Brighton Kemptown constituency. We would invite representations from residents of these streets as to whether aligning our proposed boundary to the Queen’s Park Road would better reflect community ties.

“We also invite representations on the name of the Brighton Kemptown constituency, specifically as to whether including a reference to Peacehaven would better represent the constituency.

“We are content that sufficiently persuasive evidence has been provided for us to support revising the name of Hove and Brighton West to Hove and Portslade.