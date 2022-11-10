BREAKING NEWS

Lib Dems pick candidate for Hove by-election

Posted On 10 Nov 2022 at 6:55 pm
The Liberal Democrats have selected their candidate for the Wish ward by-election in Hove after the death of Councillor Garry Peltzer Dunn.

The Lib Dems said that Stewart Stone, 63, would stand for the vacant seat on Brighton and Hove City Council.

Mr Stone, 63, who lives at Brighton Marina, grew up in Brighton and went to Varndean in the 1970s.

After graduating from Kent University, he moved to London for 20 years then lived near Beaconsfield for 16 years until October 2020, when he moved back to Brighton.

After a career in finance, HR and recruitment consultancy, including spells with Hays and Michael Page, Mr Stone set up his own business which he has run for over a decade.

He joined the Lib Dems in 2015 and stood as a candidate in the Essex seat of Thurrock at the last general election in 2019.

He was also a candidate in the Rottingdean Coastal by-election in May for a seat on the council.

Mr Stone said: “I firmly believe that the skills I’ve developed will allow me to become a very effective councillor.

“I am passionate about fairness and equality in the workplace, education, effective social services, raising housing standards and improving the environment.”

The by-election was called after long-serving Conservative councillor Garry Peltzer Dunn died at the age of 79.

The by-election is due take place on Thursday 8 December.

The last day to register to vote is Tuesday 22 November.

