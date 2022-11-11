Our most vulnerable are paying for Austerity 2.0

Councillors are anxiously awaiting the government’s (delayed) autumn statement due to be delivered next week by the latest entrants through the revolving doors of 11 and 10 Downing Street, Jeremy Hunt and Rishi Sunak.

The early signs are that we can expect Austerity 2.0 despite public services already on their knees, and residents facing towering inflation and living costs.

We are undoubtably in a cost-of-living emergency, a situation where we are concerned about the most vulnerable in our city surviving the winter.

Residents are reporting an increasing sense of pressure from trying to support family members and fear for the future.

Some are

•​ going without food to save money for rent

•​ disconnecting the gas to save money

•​ avoiding cooking to save energy costs

•​ unable to pay their rent or mortgage

…

We know that there will be unsustainable pressure on already oversubscribed public services and our NHS and we are afraid that many will die.

So where is the government rescue package to help the most vulnerable residents and invest in local businesses dealing with soaring costs?

Sadly, neither empathy nor care characterise this tired, worn Tory government which is bereft of ideas after 12 years of running the country into the ground.

Instead, they are promising more swingeing budget cuts and tax rises, in the shape of Austerity 2.0, at a time when a recent study found that Conservative cuts since 2010 contributed to 335,000 excess deaths.

The Conservatives keep telling us that they need to plug a £40 billion budget black hole but this simply reflects the government’s ideological pursuit of its own arbitrary targets which many economists have described as totally “irrational”.

Rising inflation, post-pandemic recovery and an energy crisis worsened by Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine are affecting countries around the world – yet others are not mercilessly cutting spending and making the cost-of-living emergency even harder for their residents.

The EU is introducing a windfall tax on the record profits of energy companies and the US is introducing a stimulus plan based on wealth taxes and government investment.

Meanwhile, our government chooses once again to target the most vulnerable by ripping up the social security safety net and slashing even more public services on which we all depend.

It doesn’t have to be this way. Tax Justice UK has proposed five policies targeting the wealthiest in society, those with the broadest shoulders and least affected by rising living costs, that could raise £37 billion.

The government could be looking at wealth taxes, taxing assets, capital gains and windfall taxes on energy companies.

Instead, the Tories are bumbling from one proven failed ideological economic strategy to another, from Truss’s discredited “trickle down economics” to a second stab at lethal austerity with Sunak.

The Conservatives are simply too reckless, too unimaginative and too callous to manage the British economy. Our residents desperately need a Labour government. They need a general election.

Councillor John Alcock is joint leader of the Labour opposition on Brighton and Hove City Council.