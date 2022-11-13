Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 1 Aston Villa 1

Albion couldn’t have had a better start as Alexis Mac Allister robbed Lucas Digne and put Albion in front inside 50 seconds.

Albion pressed for a quick second but the combination of Danny Ings and Emiliano Buendia were causing the new defence pairing of Levi Colwill and Lewis Dunk a few problems.

And after 20 minutes Dunk scythed down John McGinn, with Ings converting the resulting penalty.

Brighton have continued to press Villa but Solly March is having a torrid time against Digne while Danny Welbeck and Leandro Trossard seem out of sorts.