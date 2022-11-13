Premier League Match Day 15 – Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa
Posted On 13 Nov 2022 at 1:23 pm
Comment: 0
The main news is that Albion will start today with no Kaoru Mitoma or Adam Webster.
And Levi Colwill is due to make his full Premier League debut against Aston Villa at the Amex.
Danny Welbeck returns to the League side after an illness.
The Sesgulls could go fifth in the Premier League with a win.
