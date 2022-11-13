BREAKING NEWS

Premier League Match Day 15 – Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa

Posted On 13 Nov 2022 at 1:23 pm
By :
Comment: 0

The main news is that Albion will start today with no Kaoru Mitoma or Adam Webster.

And Levi Colwill is due to make his full Premier League debut against Aston Villa at the Amex.

Danny Welbeck returns to the League side after an illness.

Spacewords Brighton

The Sesgulls could go fifth in the Premier League with a win.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Eurovision's Sam Ryder filmed latest music video on top of i360

Posted On24 Oct 2022

First look at gothic garden folly branded "bonkers"

Posted On07 Sep 2022

Roadworks blunder sees new pupils welcomed to SHCOOL

Posted On02 Sep 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com