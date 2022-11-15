Legendary guitarist Earl Slick announces rescheduled Brighton concert date

Legendary Earl Slick will now be rockin’ on up at the Komedia Brighton at 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton BN1 1UN in support of his ‘Fist Full of Devils Tour’ on Thursday 22nd June 2023. This is the rescheduled date from the original one of Wednesday 22nd June 2022, which unfortunately had to be postponed due to covid.

Earl will also be bringing along some special guests.

Guitarist Earl Slick never had a plan B. Still doesn’t. In fact, he doesn’t believe in backup plans.

“If you have a backup plan,” said the guitarist who for decades worked as sideman for rock royalty including David Bowie, John Lennon, Ian Hunter, David Coverdale, Buddy Guy and Robert Smith amongst many others, “then eventually you become the backup plan.”

Which explains — and fuels — Slick’s new album, ‘Fist Full of Devils’, which was released 2nd July 2021

The 11-track instrumental album harnesses his musical roots as a child of the 60s when blue-based rock pushed its way to the front of the line and incorporating his decades as one of the most sought-after touring musicians in the business, ‘Fist Full of Devils’ is Slick as he’s been from the start: an artist who fully mines the depths of the blues and guitar by drawing on a toolkit assembled from blues to glam to punk to rockabilly.

