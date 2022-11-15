Trial date set for Peacehaven man charged with machete attack

A judge has set a trial date for a Peacehaven man charged with a serious assault while armed with a machete.

Anthony Cosstick, 57, unemployed, of Grenville House, Collingwood Close, Peacehaven, faces a trial by jury in July next year.

He is alleged to have attacked Audrius Guokas, in Southview Road, Peacehaven, in the early hours of Sunday 9 October, with intent to do him grievous bodily harm (GBH).

Cosstick, who turns 58 on Sunday, pleaded not guilty to having an offensive weapon and to assault causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

At Hove Crown Court, Judge Martin Huseyin said that Cosstick would go before a jury on Monday 3 July in a trial expected to last five to seven days.

He was remanded on bail, subject to a 7pm to 7am curfew, to be monitored with an electronic tag.

He was ordered not to contact Mr Guokas and two other men.

On Monday 17 October, Sussex Police said: “A man has been charged in relation to a serious assault in Peacehaven.

“Police attended Southview Road just before 1am on Sunday 9 October following reports of a disturbance.

“Upon arrival, officers found a man outside a property with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital, where he remains at this time.

“Detectives launched an investigation and arrested a man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

“Anthony Cosstick, 57, unemployed, of Collingwood Close, Peacehaven, was subsequently charged with both offences and appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (13 October).

“He was released on bail with strict conditions, to next appear before the court on Thursday 10 November.

“A 54-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and a 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of conspiring to cause grievous bodily harm with intent both remain released on conditional bail while inquiries continue.

“Officers are still keen to hear from any witnesses to the assault. Anyone with information which could assist the ongoing investigation is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Alloa.

“Alternatively, information can be passed to police anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”