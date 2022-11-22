Brighton climate activist sprays fake oil at government buildings



A Brighton climate activist was among protestors spraying fake oil at offices linked to the fossil fuel industry yesterday.

Dr Lindsay Parkin, a business consultant and father of two, protested outside the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) alongside other Extinction Rebellion members.

Activists were calling on 13 organisations including law firms, PR agencies and the Church of England to cut ties with the fossil fuel industry.

Dr Parkin said: “Inside BEIS new arrangements are being drawn up to provide more than 100 new licences for the exploration and extraction of oil and gas in the North Sea – meaning renewed and accelerating fossil fuel extraction way beyond 2030 and way beyond all our Paris commitments.

“We will continue to point this out as loudly and as often as possible in the reasonable hope and expectation that a government whose primary responsibility is to protect the lives of its citizens will begin to do that, rather than pursue a catastrophic policy of supine, oil appeasing, climate cowardice.”

Some offices were sprayed with fake oil, whilst at other locations protestors glued themselves to the building, hung banners at height and left handprints in fake oil and blood.

At the same time, activist band XR Rhythms marched through London via each protest location to draw the links between the 13 organisations.