Police offer £500 reward for help catching man wanted for Southwick assault

Police are offering a £500 reward as they hunt for the man suspected of carrying out a serious attack in Southwick more than a year ago.

Marc Stinton, 38, is still wanted in connection with the attack in October last year, Sussex Police said this afternoon (Friday 25 November).

The “completely senseless” assault left the 49-year-old victim, a local man, bleeding heavily and semi-conscious, with head injuries and several broken bones in his face.

Sussex Police said: “The incident reportedly started on the eastern side of Southwick Green in the early hours of Sunday 26 September 2021 and continued near the junction of Victoria Road and Park Lane.

“Stinton is known to have links to the local area in Southwick as well as in Lancing and Brighton. However, it is believed he may be residing in the Islington area of London.”

In October, the police said: “Officers initially made four arrests in connection with the incident and they are keen to speak to Stinton, 38, as they believe he has information that could assist with their inquiries.

“Anyone who sees him is asked to dial 999. Or, if you have any information as to his whereabouts, you can report it online or call 101, quoting reference 47210165444.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

After the attack, police arrested two men from Worthing, aged 29 and 30, and a 30-year-old man from Lancing on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH).

A 43-year-old woman from Southwick was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A few days later, investigating officer Detective Sergeant Colin O’Hare said: “This was a really serious assault.

“Fortunately, the victim received immediate attention and first aid by concerned members of the public who found him semi-conscious and bleeding heavily from head injuries.

“Had they not taken this action and called the ambulance to assist, this could have been a whole lot worse.

“From the police investigation to date, this appears to be a completely senseless, unnecessary and totally avoidable assault.

“Witnesses describe the victim running from his attackers before the suspects caught him and assaulted him, it would appear with extreme force.

“The investigation is moving at pace and I would urge anyone who witnessed the assault in particular to come forward and speak to us.

“I would also urge local residents – in particular those on the southwestern corner of Southwick Green – to check any dash cam, CCTV or doorbell footage between 12.30am and 1.15am on Sunday 26 September for any evidence of the assault, the victim being pursued or suspects walking away from scene.

“If such footage is located, please contact us as soon as possible.”