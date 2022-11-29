Moises Caicedo becomes first ever Brighton & Hove Albion player to score at World Cup Finals
Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo became the first current Albion player to score at a World Cup Finals this afternoon as he scored on 68 minutes in Ecuador’s match against Senegal at the Kahliffa Stadium in Doha on Tuesday afternoon.
Both Pervis Estupinan and Jeremy Sarmiento are also representing the Seagulls in the match.
