Firefighters put out blaze in new high-rise flats at Brighton Marina

Firefighters put out a small blaze in a new high-rise block of flats at Brighton Marina yesterday (Wednesday 7 December).

The fire was in a basement of the building in the Boardwalk, close to McDonald’s.

The fire service said: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was called at 5.18pm to reports of smoke in a high-rise residential building on the Boardwalk at Brighton Marina.

“There was a small fire in the basement which crews put out using a hose reel.

“Eight fire engines attended the scene and 10 breathing apparatus were used to help check on the welfare of residents and clear the smoke.

“We would like to thank everyone in and around the building for following our guidance while we worked.

“There are no reports of injuries.

“The fire is being treated as accidental.”