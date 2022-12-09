Snow and ice warning for Brighton



Ice and possibly even snow could come to Brighton and Hove this Sunday, the Met Office is warning.

The forecast is currently uncertain, but a yellow be aware warning has been issued from 9am on Sunday to 9am on Monday.

If snow does fall, it’s most likely to fall inland, but ice could form close to the coast.

The warning says: “While confidence is very low at this stage, there is a chance that a band of sleet and snow could push into east and southeast England.

“This has the potential to give accumulations of 2-5cm quite widely, and perhaps up to 10cm in some places, most likely, but not exclusively, over higher ground such as the South Downs, North Downs and High Weald.

“In addition, ice is likely to form on untreated surfaces, mainly nearer to coasts where rain or sleet is more likely.”