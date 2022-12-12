BREAKING NEWS

Is this a ‘Optical Delusion’ as Orbital have announced Brighton gig

Posted On 12 Dec 2022 at 6:26 pm
Orbital are heading to Brighton

Orbital, the Sevenoaks-born duo of brothers Phil and Paul Hartnoll, have crafted a vast catalogue of ambitious yet accessible electronic music, informed by a wide range of genres such as ambient, electro, punk, and film scores. They became one of the biggest names in music during the mid-’90s by completely reinventing the notion of what a dance act could do live, turning multitudes of rock fans on to the limitless pleasures of electronic music. It’s not for nothing that the band’s colossal set at Glastonbury Festival in 1994 is regularly cited as one of the greatest gigs of all time.

Orbital at Brighton Racecourse 30.6.18 (pic Nick Linazasoro)

Since breaking through with their landmark 1990 Top 20 hitChime, Orbital have released a string of critically praised albums, including the 1993 landmark Orbital 2 and 1996’sIn Sides’. As the duo’s own music became more cinematic-sounding, they scored films such asEvent Horizon and Octane’. The pair disbanded in 2004, only to re-form in 2009 and release full-lengthWonky and soundtrack Pusher in 2012, when they performed at the 2012 London Paralympics with Professor Stephen Hawking.

Spacewords Brighton

Orbital at Brighton Racecourse 30.6.18 (pic Nick Linazasoro)

Following a second breakup in 2014, they returned once again in 2017, releasing Monsters Exist the following year. This year, (2022) Orbital celebrated over three decades of making music with30 Something which. unlike other Best Of’s, contains reworks, remakes, remixes and re-imaginings of landmark Orbital tracks by luminaries including David Holmes and Jon Hopkins.

Orbital’s forthcoming album ‘Optical Delusion’

2023 will bring Orbital’s tenth studio albumOptical Delusion’, a deep dig into the unquiet psyche of our increasingly surreal and disordered world announced by the fabulous, furious lead singleDirty Rat’, a collaboration with Sleaford Mods, which has been playlisted by BBC Radio 6Music.

xmas collections

‘Optical Delusion’ will be released on 17th February 2023 and is available to pre-order HERE.

Orbital at Brighton Racecourse 30.6.18 (pic Nick Linazasoro)

This afternoon, Orbital have announced a nine date UK tour that currently takes in performances in Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Bristol, London, Leeds, Cambridge, Nottingham and rounding off here in town at the Brighton Centre on Saturday 8th April 2023. No doubt further nights will be added in due course.

The Brighton Centre will host the concert (pic Mike Burnell)

Tickets for the Brighton Centre concert will go on sale at 10am on Friday 16th December from the venue box office HERE.

www.orbitalofficial.com

Tour flyer

