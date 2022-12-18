Mac Allister to become first ever Brighton and Hove Albion player in World Cup Final

One of that most astonishing accolades in Brighton and Hove Albion’s 121-year history will occur this afternoon (Sunday 18 December) as the Seagulls number 10 starts in the World Cup Final.

Alexis Mac Allister has been named in the starting line up as Argentina take on the current holders France.

The presence of the 23-year-old on the pitch epitomises the club’s astonishing progress in the past 25 years.

Mac Allister is also very likely to be the first ever Hove resident to play in a World Cup Final.