Fire service to investigate cause of blaze in Rottingdean flat this morning

Posted On 23 Dec 2022 at 2:15 pm
The fire service is to investigate the cause of a blaze in a flat in Rottingdean this morning (Friday 23 December).

The alarm was raised shortly before 6.30am.

Three fire engines were sent to The Green, in Rottingdean, with reports of traffic jams on the B2123 Falmer Road between Woodingdean and the A259 seafront road.

The fire service said: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service will carry out a fire investigation after being called to Rottingdean, Brighton, this morning (Friday 23 December).

“We were called at 6.27am to reports of a fire at a flat at The Green.

“Three fire engines attended.

“Crews used breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet.

“All persons are accounted for.”

What readers are saying

Categories

