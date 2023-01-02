BREAKING NEWS

Council blames Hove flood on sheer volume of rain

Posted On 02 Jan 2023 at 2:26 pm
The council has blamed flooding in a road in Hove on the sheer volume of rain.

The flood, in Poplar Avenue, in Hangleton, led to residents using sandbags to protect their homes as the water level rose during days of rain.

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “We’ve visited site and have made some repairs to the kerb to keep as much water at bay as possible but, according to our drainage mapping, the gully isn’t blocked or silted.

“The issue here is all the water in Poplar Avenue comes downhill and the gully can only take so much.

“We use the Southern Water system – and at peak times of rain there is simply nowhere for the water to go.

“There’s not too much more we can do here. If residents have flooding in their homes, then they can contact us on the website and someone will assess.

“But as for the road, it will drain but it’s a capacity issue which we have no control over.”

The water level appears to have peaked on New Year’s Eve (Saturday 31 December) and has drained slowly since the steady rain stopped.

  1. Mike Beasley 2 January 2023 at 3.35pm Reply

    After all the lies, deceit and excuses, it is becoming increasingly difficult to believe anything BHCC says

