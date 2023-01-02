BREAKING NEWS

Man falls to death at Brighton Marina

A man has fallen to his death at Brighton Marina, Sussex Police said this morning (Monday 2 January).

The 56-year-old man died on New Year’s Eve (Saturday 31 December) and today the police issued an appeal for witnesses.

Sussex Police said: “Officers are appealing for witnesses and information after a man fell from height at Brighton Marina.

“Emergency services attended the incident which happened shortly after 10am on Saturday 31 December.

“A 56-year-old man was tragically declared dead at the scene.

“His next of kin have been informed.

“Police are preparing a report for HM Coroner and have appealed for witnesses or anyone with relevant CCTV or information to come forward.

“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 342 of 31/12.”

