Premier League Match Day 17 – Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion

Evan Ferguson is due to make his full Premier League debut after his impressive cameo against Arsenal on New Year’s Eve.

The 18-year-old is expected to be joined by Moises Caicedo who returns to the starting line up after suspension.

And, best of all, World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister is back in Albion’s squad although he is on the bench with Adam Lallana.

Kaoru Mitoma and Solly March are both due to start in the 7.45pm kick-off at Goodison Park while Leandro Trossard, Billy Gilmour and Tariq Lamptey are among the substitutes.

Frank Lampard has named the former Seagulls striker Neal Maupay among the Toffees’ subs.

He came on 20 minutes from the end against the Premier League champions and picked up a yellow card in added time.

A booking for Amadou Onana meant that the Belgium international is suspended for the match this evening.

Demarai Gray, who scored the vital equaliser against Man City, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are expected to lead the Everton attack.

A win could take Brighton up from 10th to 7th, above three west London clubs, while a draw could lift the Seagulls above Fulham and Chelsea on goal difference.

The Cottagers are at Leicester City this evening. Brentford beat Liverpool 3-1 at home yesterday. And Chelsea drew 1-1 at Nottingham Forest on New Year’s Day.