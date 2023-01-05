Teenage boy assaulted on bus



A CCTV still has been released today by detectives investigating an attack on a teenage boy on board a bus in November.

The incident is reported to have taken place on the number two bus from Shoreham towards Hove, shortly before 4.30pm on Monday, 7 November.

The 15-year-old victim was verbally abused and physically assaulted, before departing the bus in School Road, Hove, at around 4.30pm.

His assailant is described as a white man with a chubby build, short ginger hair and beard.

Investigating officers would like to speak to the man in this picture as part of their enquiries.

If you recognise him, witnessed the incident or have any information that could help, please contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1095 of 07/11.