Obesity grows with almost 3 in 5 Brighton and Hove adults overweight

Children and adults in Brighton and Hove have collectively piled on the pounds since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

A report to councillors said: “In Brighton and Hove, 58 per cent of our population aged 18 and over are classified as overweight or obese. In 2019-20, this figure was 49.5 per cent.

“Obesity levels are increased for adults living in the most deprived areas of the city (71.9 per cent) versus the least deprived (58.2 per cent).

“Our National Childhood Measurement Programme data shows a decline of healthy weight children from 72 per cent in 2018-19 to 66 per cent in 2020-21.”

The first covid lockdown was imposed in March 2020 – just days before the end of 2019-20 financial year.

While many people became more active during the first covid lockdown, outdoor activity levels may have dropped off by the winter when the weather worsened.

Others were unable to become more active, having been ordered to “shield” themselves during the pandemic, among them many elderly and vulnerable people.

The report added: “Certain groups in our city have a significantly higher risk of an unhealthy weight including those living with disabilities, living in more deprived areas of the city and those from black and other ethnic groups.”

The report is due to be discussed by Brighton and Hove City Council’s Adult Social Care and Public Health Sub-Committee at Hove Town Hall tomorrow (Tuesday 10 January).

The sub-committee is being asked to give officials permission to commission a contract for “tier 2 weight management services” for three years initially – and possibly up to five years.

The report said: “Tier 2 services are delivered by local community weight management services that provide community-based diet, nutrition, lifestyle and behaviour change advice, normally in a group setting.

“Normally people can only access these services for a limited time period, often only 12 weeks.”

According to the report: “Individuals living with obesity presents a major challenge to the current and future health of the local population.

“Higher ‘Body Mass Index’ (BMI) is associated with an increased risk of morbidity and mortality from a range of conditions.

“Lifestyle risk factors, including poor diet and lack of physical activity, operating together compound the risk of becoming an unhealthy weight.

“Evidence shows that weight management services can help people to adopt healthier behaviours, lose weight and improve their general wellbeing.

“Individuals who are overweight or obese are at higher risk of developing serious health problems including heart disease, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, gallstones, breathing problems and certain cancers.

“The recent covid pandemic highlighted this risk as obesity increased the likelihood of serious illness and death.

“Weight loss of 5kg has been shown to reduce blood pressure, cholesterol and the risk of developing type 2 diabetes as well as other health conditions.

“For that reason, offering our city’s residents access to a free and evidenced-based weight management service will support more people to make these important health improvement changes.”

The current contractor is a private third-party provider, BeeZee Bodies Ltd, with a contract that is due to expire on Saturday 30 September.

The budget is agreed annually, the council report said, and is estimated as £400,000 for the first year and £2 million for the lifetime of the contract including the optional extension period.