Labour slate plan to close more public toilets

Labour has criticised plans to close more public toilets in Brighton and Hove and accused the Green council administration of a lack of joined up thinking and failing to consult residents.

The party spoke out after learning that the Greens planned to put more closures before councillors at a meeting next week.

The proposal follows a council briefing about the rise in covid and flu cases in October, reminding people of the need for good hygiene.

And the council has also been encouraging “active travel” and outdoor fitness groups, all of which are year-round activities.

Yet at the same time, Labour said, the council had reduced the opening times of public toilets and failed to keep them stocked with toilet paper and soap.

Labour said: “Now we learn that the Green administration plans to close some public toilets for some of the year, or even altogether, including the Preston Park chalet toilets – with the Rotunda only to be available in the summer.

“Other closures are planned in parks and public spaces right across the city from Saltdean to Portslade.

“There has been no consultation with other councillors, stakeholders, residents or other public users of parks and public toilets.

“Labour has been making the case to keep public toilets open and called for joined up thinking with the health and wellbeing strategy, equalities and an economy based on tourism.

“The proposals will particularly disadvantage women, people with medical conditions, older people and families.

“Labour has highlighted the sheer effort that volunteers have put into outdoor fitness in the city. Five parkruns are attended by over 1,200 people even on a cold, wet weekend in the winter.

“The social element of parkruns could be lost completely because runners won’t want to hang around if there are no toilets and park cafés will lose business as a result.

“Labour understands that the Green administration plan to railroad toilet closures through to take effect on (Saturday) 1 April 2023.”

The proposal is due to be discussed by Brighton and Hove City Council’s Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee next Tuesday (17 January).

Councillor Nancy Platts, one of Labour’s two lead members on the committee, said: “I know I speak for many residents when I express my outrage at the council’s plans to force through more public toilet closures, without consulting anybody and with no regard for public health, our park cafés or our tourist economy.

“I recognise the seriousness of the budget situation after 12 years of Tory cuts but surely there are other ways to make savings and residents should have been consulted first.

“This is a false economy that undermines the council’s own public health initiatives. The plan is ill-thought through with no alternative provision near to some of the planned closures.”