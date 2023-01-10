Max Miller statue could be moved as part of Pavilion Gardens revamp



The statue of Max Miller which sits on the edge of Pavilion Gardens could be moved under plans to revamp the Grade I listed gardens.

The statue of Brighton’s music hall star opposite the Theatre Royal was unveiled in 2005 at a ceremony attended by Norman Wisdom, June Whitfield and Roy Hudd.

It was originally in New Road, but was moved to its current location during building works.

The latest plans to restore the gardens, a new draft of which is due to to published in the coming months, include relocating it, possibly to somewhere on New Road.

However, the Max Miller Appreciation Society says it would rather the statue stays where it is.

The society’s Terry Hardy said: “The society was invited to a meeting with the designers of the proposed restoration. They provided us with a copy of the Royal Pavilion Garden Conservation Plan.

“This included: “relocation of the Max Miller statue to a new location outside the Garden (e.g. in New Road in line with the café). The re-design of the public realm in the area could include the removal of the benching along New Road and replacement with smaller benches around/close to the statue.’

“The society considers its present location opposite the Theatre Royal to be the best and would be unhappy with any move. However, it will have a choice should it come to a relocation.”

Hedley Swain, CEO of Brighton and Hove Museums, which is driving the restoration, said: “We are in consultation with the Max Miller Society about a proposal to move the statue to New Road.

“The Max Miller statue was originally sited at the request of the society in New Road where it was unveiled in 2005.

“Following roadworks in 2007, it was moved to the current site in the Pavilion Garden.

“The positioning of the Max Miller statue is not ideal as it is in a cramped space, close to a bin area and trees.

“Our planning consultants recommend a better location will be back on New Road as originally planned.

“The statue will be more easily viewed from all angles and closer to the theatre district in the city where he performed.

“We will maintain conversations with the Max Miller Society as the project plan develops to keep them informed of any firm proposals.”

The plan to restore of the gardens is part of a masterplan to revamp the whole Pavilion estate, including the Brighton Dome.

It was started by Brighton and Hove City Council, and the first phase was the refurbishment of the Corn Exchange and Studio Theatre, which is now nearing completion.

Its second phase, the restoration of the gardens has been taken up by Brighton and Hove Museums, the new name for the Royal Pavilion and Museums Trust which now runs the palace and city’s museums.

A majority of funding is coming from the National Lottery Heritage Fund (NLHF) with support also being provided by the council as well as fundraising initiatives led by Brighton and Hove Museums.

The trust has been carrying out consultations on behalf of the estate partners (which also include the council and Brighton Dome and Brighton Festival Trust) to develop plans ahead of a full lottery funding bid.

It says it hopes to have these plans completed this spring.