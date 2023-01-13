Graffiti boards and green wall planned for Prince Regent

The outside of the Prince Regent is set to get a facelift, including colourful cladding, a green wall and a specially commissioned graffiti mural.

Brighton and Hove City Council sports facilities manager Kerry Taylor has applied to her colleagues in the planning department for permission for changes to its exterior.

The application includes graffiti panels fixed to the northern wall, on the right hand side as you walk to what is now the Bright Start nursery.

A council spokesman said: “If planning permission is granted our aim would be to commission a local street artist to create a piece of street art on the wall to improve the visual appearance of the building and to promote the facility and sport / leisure activities.”

The existing bike stands outside the entrance will be replaced with more stands closer to the entrance doors, and a new bike shelter to its right.

The plans also show that while some plants by the entrance will be removed, two new trees will be planted.

Two green walls will wrap around the building on the corner visible from Jubilee Square.

Brightly coloured geometric patterned cladding will also be fixed around the entrance, along with a new sign.