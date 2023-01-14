Away fans criticised after trouble at Whitehawk football match today

Whitehawk FC criticised away fans after trouble at the match this afternoon (Saturday 14 January).

The club issued a statement which said: “Whitehawk FC are saddened by the behaviour of a number of Littlehampton Town fans at today’s match and apologise to our own supporters for what occurred.

“Despite the precautions we put in place, the match was marred by firecrackers, smoke bombs, flares, homophobic abuse, smashed chairs and fans entering the field of play.

“We wish to make clear there is no place for violence, bigotry and threatening behaviour within the beautiful game and we are speaking to the opposition about what took place.

“Whitehawk FC operate a zero tolerance policy towards any abuse at the Enclosed Ground and are fully committed to our indefatigable value that football is for all.

“We thank Sussex Police for their assistance in responding speedily and preventing any further disorder.

“We will provide an update in due course and a full report will be issued to the Isthmian League and the Football Association.”

On the pitch, Littlehampton won 3-1.