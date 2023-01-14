Brighton faces wet and windy weekend followed by cold snap

Brighton and Hove faces a wet and windy battering this weekend followed by a cold snap with a marked drop in temperatures, the Met Office said.

The official forecaster said: “After another wet and windy weekend ahead, colder conditions will move in across the UK.

“Rain and strong winds will once again sweep across the UK through Saturday.

“Gusts could reach up to 65mph while rainfall totals could reach 40mm to 50mm over higher ground in the north.

“Low pressure will drive a wide area of rainfall and gusty winds across the UK through Saturday morning.

“The strongest wind and rain will clear England and Wales by mid-afternoon leaving occasional blustery showers.”

Chief meteorologist Andy Page said: “After what has already been a wet start to January, further wet and windy conditions will move across the UK this weekend.

“With the ground already saturated in parts of the UK, this additional rainfall could bring disruption, particularly in the west.”

The Met Office added: “As the area of low pressure moves away into the North Sea, it starts to pull down a cooler pool of air with a northerly flow developing in the north of the UK through Saturday evening.

“By Sunday most of the UK will be in the northerly airflow, with lower temperatures spreading further south overnight.

“Showers will fall increasingly as sleet and snow in the north, even to lower levels.

“Some showers further south and west, and perhaps a more persistent spell of rain overnight into Monday, could also turn to sleet and snow mainly over high ground such as the Brecon Beacons, Exmoor and Dartmoor.

“Overnight frost will become more widespread by Monday night, with overnight temperatures below 0C across much of the UK.”

Deputy chief meteorologist Helen Caughey, said: “After a spell of wet and mild weather to start 2023, a brief cold spell will change the feel of our weather across the UK for a few days next week.

“As a northerly flow establishes, we’ll see temperatures decline with overnight frosts returning and the chance of wintry showers in the north.

“It will certainly feel cold in all regions too, with the northerly winds creating a notable windchill.”

The colder spell is expected to be short-lived, the Met Office said, with milder air moving in from the Atlantic bringing more wet and windy conditions back to Brighton and Hove towards the end of the week.

The forecaster added: “There is a chance of some transient snow on the leading edge of the frontal rain as it moves through however the detail on this is currently uncertain.”