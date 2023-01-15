Met Office issues yellow snow warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow snow warning for the south east, including Brighton and Hove.

The official forecaster said that snow could start falling in the early hours of the morning (Monday 16 January).

The snow warning, issued earlier today (Sunday 15 January), takes effect from 2am.

The Met Office said: “A spell of heavy rain may affect parts of south east England during the early hours of Monday morning, lasting into the morning travel period before clearing eastwards.

“Ten to 20mm of rain is expected in places and there is a risk of this turning to snow before clearing.

“There is large uncertainty as to whether it will snow but, if it does, a few places may see 2cm to 5cm accumulating above 100m in a fairly short period.

“This may lead to difficult travel conditions and some disruption.

“There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.”

Brighton and Hove are often protected from snowfalls by the South Downs but the Met Office said that it was among the places that could be affected overnight.

It marks the start of a cold snap that is expected to last all week at least.