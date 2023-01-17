Pizza Express reopens Brighton restaurant

A Pizza Express restaurant closed during lockdown is set to reopen.

The Jubilee Square restaurant closed in January 2021, one of dozens of venues the national chain shut.

In September 2020, 74 restaurants were closed, with another 23 shutting in January 2021.

The two-storey city centre unit was briefly taken over by Thai restaurant Lime Squeezy, a new venutre from Giggling Squid founder Pranee Laurillard.

But that closed before Christmas – and now the pizza chain has applied for a new licence there.

Tradesmen’s vans are currently parked in front of the restaurant as renovation work is carried out inside.

Pizza Express was approached for comment, but had not responded at the time of publication.