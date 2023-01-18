DIY punks Screaming Females to open UK tour in Brighton

New Jersey DIY-punk luminaries Screaming Females have announced that they are set to play at The Hope & Ruin on Queens Road in Brighton on Monday 12th June as the first date of their forthcoming UK tour, which also sees them taking in appearances in Bristol, London, Leeds, Glasgow and Manchester.

This is in support of their forthcoming ten tune album ‘Desire Pathway’ which is set to drop on 17th February. The lead single from the album is ‘Brass Bell’. You can check it out HERE.

The expectations that surround being in a band have changed a lot since Screaming Females started up in 2005. ‘Desire Pathway’ will be a reminder there’s a hopeful and joyful energy to underground music-making. Patience, perseverance, and long term dedication still work.

Grab your tickets for the Brighton gig from promoters Love Thy Neighbour HERE or from DICE HERE.

The Brighton & Hove News caught up with the Screaming Females when they previously played at The Hope & Ruin back in 2018. Read our review of that night HERE.

Check out the Screaming Females Bandcamp page HERE.

www.screamingfemales.com