Suzi Quatro announces Brighton Dome concert

Yep, that’s right folks, the legendary Suzi Quatro has today announced that she will be performing live in Brighton as one of only five concerts in the UK in celebration of the 50th anniversary year of her second solo single ’Can The Can’ reaching the No.1 slot in the Official UK Singles Chart. Her debut self-titled album also dropped the same year. The single from that album was ‘48 Crash’ and that peaked at No.3.

Back in the day Suzi was a trailblazer and an inspiration for a generation of female rock musicians who have followed her pioneering influence, her white-hot talent and her string of incandescent pop-rock hits. Suzi played and many other female rock musicians followed in her wake. This certainly did not go unnoticed with the release of the 2019 Liam Firmager 98 minute documentary film titled ‘Suzi Q’, which featured praise from Alice Cooper, Debbie Harry (Blondie), Tina Weymouth (Talking Heads), Joan Jett and Cherie Currie (The Runaways), Happy Days co-star Henry Winkler, KT Tunstall, producer/songwriter Mike Chapman plus many more. The film is currently rated a rather decent 7.2 on IMDb.

Suzi is still on the road after 50 years and surely is The Queen of Rock’n’Roll. Accept no substitutes. The forthcoming handful of dates which will feature a career spanning set, will take place in mid November and will call in on Cardiff on Sunday 12th, Brighton Dome on Monday 13th, London Palladium on Wednesday 15th, Wolverhampton on Thursday 16th and finishing off in Manchester on Saturday 18th November.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, 20th January at 10am. Purchase your Suzi Quatro tour tickets HERE and tickets for the Brighton Dome concert can also be purchased HERE.

More information on Suzi can be found on her ‘linktree’ and her website www.suziquatro.com.