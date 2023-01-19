Arsenal in talks to sign Trossard from Brighton and Hove Albion

Arsenal are in talks to sign Belgium forward Leandro Trossard from Premier League rivals Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 28-year-old is Albion’s top scorer so far in the Premier League this season, with seven goals so far.

He has emerged as a firm January target for the table-topping Gunners after the club missed out on a deal for Mykhailo Mudryk at the weekend.

The PA news agency understands that talks between Arsenal and Brighton are continuing.

Arsenal are keen to add strength in depth to their attacking options ahead of the title run-in, with summer signing Gabriel Jesus still some time off returning from a knee injury suffered at the World Cup.

They were close to agreeing a move for Mudryk, only to be gazumped by Chelsea after a delegation from the Blues travelled to Turkey to strike a deal with Shakhtar Donetsk which instead took the winger to Stamford Bridge.

While Chelsea paid a reported up-front fee in excess of £60 million for Mudryk, Trossard is likely to cost much less.

Reports have suggested that Arsenal have offered £20 million but Brighton want £26 million for the forward who has six months left on his contract.

The Gunners were reported to have agreed a £50 million deal with Albion for defender Ben White 18 months ago.

Trossard, who featured in all three of Belgium’s World Cup fixtures in Qatar, was not part of the Brighton side that beat Liverpool 3-0 on Saturday.

Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi openly questioned the forward’s attitude as links to Tottenham Hotspur began to emerge.

But Spurs’ north London rivals have now opened talks with Brighton. The club has a recent history in earning a premium for key stars.