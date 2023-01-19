Brighton and Hove Albion sign keeper from Paris St Germain

Brighton and Hove Albion have signed the experienced Australia goalkeeper Lydia Williams from Paris St Germain.

The former Arsenal player has signed a contract until the summer of 2024 to return to the Women’s Super League, subject to international clearance.

Williams, 34, will provide competition for Megan Walsh and Katie Startup at Brighton.

Seagulls head coach Jens Scheuer told Albion’s website: “She brings a huge amount of experience to the team.

“She has played over 100 times for Australia and has a good understanding of the WSL from her time with Arsenal.

“Hopefully, we will see some of her wonderful saves.

“Now we have three good goalkeepers, the competition will be a lot stronger and that’s good for the team. I am sure Lydia will have a big impact.”