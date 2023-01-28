Council faces frightening financial situation as budget – and elections – approach

I’m sure I’m not alone in having sleepless nights right now about several issues at the council, not least the rapidly approaching yearly budget meeting.

We had a Policy and Resources Committee meeting recently and the black hole in Brighton and Hove City Council’s finances is frightening, frankly.

The local government settlement imposed by our billionaire Prime Minister and his millionaire Chancellor a few days before Christmas is even worse than councillors and council finance chiefs were expecting.

And so the budget gap between the services we run and the money we have to pay for them got even wider than it was at the end of last year.

I’ve only been at the council since 2019 but colleagues who have been there for much longer, some for many years, say this is the worst shape the finances have ever been in.

The Greens will have to cut many “non-statutory” services and projects if they are to bridge the enormous funding gap.

Of course, the administration is right to point out that we are far from the only council – of all political colours – to be struggling.

Many have already cut services (including ones that we have managed to keep going in this city) to the bone over the last 13 years of national misrule.

Others have given up the struggle and called in the government to run their finances and make the ruthless cuts for them.

I can’t disagree with any of that – and a national election and Labour government can’t come soon enough in my opinion.

I also know that whoever was running the council would be struggling under what is the most corrupt, sleazy, incompetent, disgraceful government in modern history.

But I also believe with every fibre of my being that Labour would be doing a much better job with what little we’ve got locally.

And we would find more creative solutions to stretch the budget further, with far less vanity projects than at present.

Of course, the Labour group will do everything we can in the budget-setting process to try to protect the city’s residents and will always be willing to work cross-party when it is possible to do so.

But we are in opposition not administration – although we hope to change that in May at the local elections – and there are definitely scary times ahead.

Councillor Amanda Evans is the deputy leader of the Labour opposition on Brighton and Hove City Council.