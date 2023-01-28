Council faces frightening financial situation as budget – and elections – approach
I’m sure I’m not alone in having sleepless nights right now about several issues at the council, not least the rapidly approaching yearly budget meeting.
We had a Policy and Resources Committee meeting recently and the black hole in Brighton and Hove City Council’s finances is frightening, frankly.
The local government settlement imposed by our billionaire Prime Minister and his millionaire Chancellor a few days before Christmas is even worse than councillors and council finance chiefs were expecting.
And so the budget gap between the services we run and the money we have to pay for them got even wider than it was at the end of last year.
I’ve only been at the council since 2019 but colleagues who have been there for much longer, some for many years, say this is the worst shape the finances have ever been in.
The Greens will have to cut many “non-statutory” services and projects if they are to bridge the enormous funding gap.
Of course, the administration is right to point out that we are far from the only council – of all political colours – to be struggling.
Many have already cut services (including ones that we have managed to keep going in this city) to the bone over the last 13 years of national misrule.
Others have given up the struggle and called in the government to run their finances and make the ruthless cuts for them.
I can’t disagree with any of that – and a national election and Labour government can’t come soon enough in my opinion.
I also know that whoever was running the council would be struggling under what is the most corrupt, sleazy, incompetent, disgraceful government in modern history.
But I also believe with every fibre of my being that Labour would be doing a much better job with what little we’ve got locally.
And we would find more creative solutions to stretch the budget further, with far less vanity projects than at present.
Of course, the Labour group will do everything we can in the budget-setting process to try to protect the city’s residents and will always be willing to work cross-party when it is possible to do so.
But we are in opposition not administration – although we hope to change that in May at the local elections – and there are definitely scary times ahead.
Councillor Amanda Evans is the deputy leader of the Labour opposition on Brighton and Hove City Council.
3 Comments
Instead of blaming the current Government and its predecessors for the present fiasco – and I acknowledge that they are and have not been good – perhaps Cllr Evans might like to reflect on the total mess that the last Labour Government left behind, mainly courtesy of the unelected and totally incompetent Gordon Brown. A Labour Chancellor that left a note saying there was no money left?? Oh, really? Someone had to sort this out- and it was not sorted out very well – but it was Labour’s mess/pigsty. Anything to say about that, Cllr Evans? No, I thought not.
Absolutely, as I’ve posted before.
Let’s not forget, that so-called austerity was due to the free-spending Gordon Brown, bailing-out Fred the Shred and co.
And we, the tax-paying general public, are now paying bankers’ bonuses due the the last Labour Government!
You couldn’t make it up.
Here we go again – as usual, the lefties blaming cuts from central Government to try to cover for their own mismanagement of B&H.
As I have pointed out before, in the same period of time, my council tax has virtually doubled.
What are you doing with my money? Wasting it on woke nonsense and vanity projects that no-one wants.
You keep insisting on fixing stuff that isn’t broken, like VG and the new wonder ‘Kingsway to the sea’
Yet when money for essential services are needed, you say there is no money in the kitty.
So what will your Knighted, multi-millionaire champagne-socialist leader do when he eventually gets into No10?
I’m dying to know, because all I ever see and hear from Starmer, Reeves and Rayner is a load of old hot air, and no policies or plans or anything.
All they ever do is slag off the Tories.
Being in opposition is the easiest job in the world.
And at least Sunak and Hunt are just plain ‘Mr’
NO SERVING POLITICIAN SHOULD HAVE A KNIGHTHOOD.
Especially in a so-called socialist party. It’s a kick in the teeth to the electorate.
And I have sleepless nights worrying about the mess that Labour and the Greens have done to this once lovely seaside town.