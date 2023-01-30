Albion drawn away to Stoke in FA Cup Fifth Round
Posted On 30 Jan 2023 at 7:37 pm
Comment: 0
Albion have a tricky tie in the next round of the FA Cup as they were drawn away to Stoke City.
Albion played Stoke in the fifth round at Stoke back in 2011 although as a League 1 club, however they lost in the potteries to a team who were in those days a Premier League outfit.
The match will be played between the 28th February to 2nd March
LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.