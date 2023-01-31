Caicedo stays as Brighton and Hove Albion send two more players out on loan

Brighton and Hove Albion have announced two loan deals this evening (Tuesday 31 January) – with one player switching from a League Two side to the Scottish Championship.

Albion said: “Lorent Tolaj has been recalled from Salford City and will now spend the second half of the campaign on loan with Dundee.

“The 21-year-old forward made 17 appearances for Salford, scoring once in an EFL trophy win over Bradford City.”

Albion’s technical director David Weir said: “Lorent hasn’t played as much as we had hoped during his time at Salford but we’re pleased that he’s had the opportunity.

“He heads to a Dundee team who are looking to win promotion back to the Premiership so it’s an exciting challenge for Lorent to help take the next step in his career.”

Brighton also said: “Under-21s defender Antef Tsoungui has joined Belgium second division side Lommel on loan for the rest of the season.

“The 20-year-old heads to Lommel – who are managed by former Arsenal assistant manager Steve Bould – having made one first team appearance for us.”

Albion’s under-21s head coach Shannon Ruth said: “Antef has progressed through the youth ranks here.

“But this represents a really good opportunity for him to take the next step in his development that we feel he is ready for.

“We want this to be a move that gives him a real experience of what it’s like to perform week in, week out at senior level. We will keep close tabs on his progress.”

In the meantime, Arsenal appear to have settled for Jorginho for now rather than Moises Caicedo, having concluded a deal with Chelsea reported to be worth £12 million.

The transfer window in England closes at 11pm tonight.