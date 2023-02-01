Boy, 12, seriously injured after being hit by car

A boy was taken to hospital with a serious leg injury after being hit by a car in Woodingdean on his way home from school yesterday afternoon.

Members of the public brought out duvets to keep the 12-year-old boy warm while they waited for emergency services.

The accident happened at 3.10pm on the road outside the shops on Cowley Drive near Green Lane. Emergency services briefly closed

The boy’s aunt later posted on the Woodingdean Community Group Facebook group to thank people who’d brought out the duvets.

Police say enquiries are ongoing, but the circumstances are not believed to be suspicious.

Warren Morgan, Woodingdean resident, said: “Visibility outside the shops is not great given it is a slight bend on the crest of a hill, and there are bus stops on either side.

“A crossing might be a more effective solution than speed restrictions.”

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called to reports of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian in Cowley Drive, Brighton, at around 3.10pm on Tuesday (31 January).

“A 12-year-old boy was taken to hospital by the ambulance service for treatment to a serious leg injury.

“Enquiries are ongoing, but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”