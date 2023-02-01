BREAKING NEWS

Boy, 12, seriously injured after being hit by car

Posted On 01 Feb 2023 at 4:37 pm
By :
Comment: 0

A boy was taken to hospital with a serious leg injury after being hit by a car in Woodingdean on his way home from school yesterday afternoon.

Members of the public brought out duvets to keep the 12-year-old boy warm while they waited for emergency services.

The accident happened at 3.10pm on the road outside the shops on Cowley Drive near Green Lane. Emergency services briefly closed

The boy’s aunt later posted on the Woodingdean Community Group Facebook group to thank people who’d brought out the duvets.

Police say enquiries are ongoing, but the circumstances are not believed to be suspicious.

Warren Morgan, Woodingdean resident, said: “Visibility outside the shops is not great given it is a slight bend on the crest of a hill, and there are bus stops on either side.

“A crossing might be a more effective solution than speed restrictions.”

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called to reports of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian in Cowley Drive, Brighton, at around 3.10pm on Tuesday (31 January).

“A 12-year-old boy was taken to hospital by the ambulance service for treatment to a serious leg injury.

“Enquiries are ongoing, but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Humpback whale spotted off Brighton

Posted On06 Dec 2022

Eurovision's Sam Ryder filmed latest music video on top of i360

Posted On24 Oct 2022

First look at gothic garden folly branded "bonkers"

Posted On07 Sep 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com