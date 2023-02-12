Blues singer & guitarist Ana Popovic to play 5 UK dates

Internationally renowned guitarist Ana Popovic has announced an exclusive handful of UK dates as part of her ‘Power’ March tour. She will be hot-footing it from across the pond, having entertained crowds in the USA. In this country she will be playing Chester, Stroud, London, Faversham and Southampton. Sadly there is no Brighton concert, but the Brighton & Hove News Music Team might just take the opportunity of a day out and head off to one of the dates as we don’t fancy missing out!

After the UK dates, Ana will be heading out to play a number of dates in Europe including Belgium, France, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Germany and Netherlands. From there she will head back to the USA for 14 dates, before heading back to Europe for another set of dates in France, Germany and Netherlands, as well as whizzing off to Spain, Switzerland, Romania and Norway. Yep she’s a busy gal! The full list of dates and tickets can be found at anapopovic.com/tour. Special guest on the UK tour is Toby Lee.

Ana has built her career on defining and describing, on her own terms, the essence of American music, simultaneously pushing limits, bending genres, and reinventing her music and herself with each new record.

Not surprisingly, she can claim any number of notable accolades and achievements from the highest quarters of the music industry. She’s shown her commitment to celebrating her guitar-driven, eclectic music style through consistent touring, awards, and recognition for the past 25 years. In the process, she’s emerged as one of the most thoughtful, dynamic, and committed performers in modern songwriting and guitar.

Ana’s new album, ‘Power’, due for release on 5th May 2023 by ArtisteXclusive Records, brings those dynamics to the fore and, in the process, turns this set of songs into both a powerful and personal tale of survival through faith, determination and tenacity. They were spawned from a decidedly tricky set of circumstances that tested Ana’s devotion to making music and her perseverance.

‘Power’ album tracklisting:

1. ‘Rise Up!‘ (4:45)

2. ‘Power Over Me’ (3:42)

3. ‘Doin’ This‘ (3:38)

4. ‘Luv’n Touch’ (4:09)

5. ‘Queen Of The Pack’ (3:28)

6. ‘Strong Taste’ (3:35)

7. ‘Recipe Is Romance’ (4:12)

8. ‘Deep Down’ (3:52)

9. ‘Ride It’ (3:51)

10. ‘Flicker & Flame’ (2:41)

11. ‘Tun My Luck’ (2:24)

anapopovic.com