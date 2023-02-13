BREAKING NEWS

Limited ticket availability for Belle & Sebastian Brighton Dome concert

Posted On 13 Feb 2023 at 7:12 pm
Belle & Sebastian

One of the world’s most lasting and beloved indie pop bands, Belle & Sebastian will be back with their signature lushly orchestrated chamber pop tunes, when take head out on tour again this summer, with a welcome stop at the Brighton Dome Concert Hall on Wednesday 19th July.

Brighton Dome will host the Belle & Sebastian concert (pic Cris Watkins)

There has been a notification that there are now only limited tickets available and those wishing to attend would ideally be advised to make the decision to go to the performance sooner rather than later. Tickets can be purchased from the venue HERE.

This new date has been rescheduled from the original announcement of them appearing on Wednesday 30th November 2022. If anyone has any queries regarding the change of date, then queries need to be emailed to tickets@brightondome.org and they will assist.

Belle & Sebastian’s latest album ‘Late Developers’

Belle & Sebastian formed in Glasgow in 1994 and have released ten albums, including their debut platter from 1996 ‘Tigermilk’, as well as 1998’s ‘The Boy With The Arab Strap’ and 2020 double live album ‘What To Look For In Summer’. Their latest long-player ‘Late Developers’ was released last month on 13th January. They have also had their songs featured on numerous soundtracks. Their unique, lushly orchestrated chamber pop tunes have won them critical acclaim, including nominations for The Mercury Music Prize and Ivor Novello Award, alongside popular appeal.

Find out more at www.belleandsebastian.com

Tour flyer

