Gin company urges Brighton drinkers to get into the spirit of recycling

A gin company is urging drinkers in Brighton and Hove to get into the spirit of recycling by handing in their old bottles.

Brighton Gin said: “Do you have a Brighton Gin bottle you’re not using? Return it to us here at BG Towers!

“It isn’t news to anybody that the world is in a bit of a strange place and there are shortages of vital things across all industries.

“For us it’s bottles in particular that have become scarce.

“This is a call out to anyone who has spare Brighton Gin bottles in good nick to bring them back to the distillery so we can use them again.

“You’ll always get a warm welcome here at Brighton Gin and you can pop in any time.

“We’re a working distillery and are open 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday.”

The distillery is at 35a Vale Road, Portslade, BN41 1GD.