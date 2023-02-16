Gin company urges Brighton drinkers to get into the spirit of recycling
A gin company is urging drinkers in Brighton and Hove to get into the spirit of recycling by handing in their old bottles.
Brighton Gin said: “Do you have a Brighton Gin bottle you’re not using? Return it to us here at BG Towers!
“It isn’t news to anybody that the world is in a bit of a strange place and there are shortages of vital things across all industries.
“For us it’s bottles in particular that have become scarce.
“This is a call out to anyone who has spare Brighton Gin bottles in good nick to bring them back to the distillery so we can use them again.
“You’ll always get a warm welcome here at Brighton Gin and you can pop in any time.
“We’re a working distillery and are open 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday.”
The distillery is at 35a Vale Road, Portslade, BN41 1GD.
LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.