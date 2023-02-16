Jewell to head recruitment for Brighton and Hove Albion

Brighton and Hove Albion’s acting head of recruitment Sam Jewell is the club’s permanent pick for the job.

Jewell stepped up temporarily when his predecessor Paul Winstanley joined former Seagulls boss Graham Potter at Chelsea.

Albion said this morning (Thursday 16 February): “The club are delighted to confirm the permanent appointment of Sam Jewell as head of recruitment.

“He replaces Paul Winstanley who left Albion to join Chelsea in November of last year.

“Sam joined the club in May 2016 as recruitment manager for the men’s under-21s and became emerging talent manager in March 2019.

“He has been in his current role in an acting capacity since Winstanley’s departure.

“Sam began his scouting career working for Newport County and became chief scout at Swindon Town in 2015.”

Technical director David Weir said: “Sam totally understands our way of working and he has played an important part in helping to develop our strategy with the rest of our excellent recruitment team.

“He has done a great job since he stepped into his current role in November and we will give Sam all the support he needs as he takes on this role on a permanent basis.”