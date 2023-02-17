Portslade residents kept awake by ship in Shoreham Port noise for a week

Portslade residents are complaining about a noisy ship in Shoreham Port which has kept them awake for a week.

The noise has been heard as far away as in Mile Oak for the last three nights, says North Portslade Councillor Peter Atkinson, who has been “inundated” with complaints from residents.

Residents closer to the coast in south Portslade report having been disturbed by the noise for seven nights.

Shoreham Port says the noise is being generated by work on a boat at a private wharf owned by the Dudman Group, an aggregates and concrete supplier based in Southwick.

Portslade resident Georgia Masters said: “I live on Wolseley Road and for the past seven nights there has been the loudest constant high pitched hum.

“It goes all throughout the day and night and hasn’t stopped. I’ve not been able to sleep as the vibrations and sound is so loud.”

The ship is docked at Albion Wharf which is under the jurisdiction of Adur Council.

A spokesperson from Shoreham Port said: “We take noise complaints very seriously at Shoreham Port, and always strive to be a good neighbour to those who live and work locally within the footprint of the Port.

“We are aware of a noise in the Port area this week, which appears to be emanating from a discharging vessel on a private terminal that is not owned or operated by Shoreham Port.

“As the wharf is privately owned, we as Shoreham Port have no authority regarding their operations or operating times, much the same as other private wharves locally.

“However, we are concerned with the impact the operations are having on the local community and have expressed this concern to the private operator.

“As we understand it, the discharge is currently due to be completed later on today, with the vessel sailing this evening.”

Dudman Group said the ship does not belong to them, but added the noise is likely to finish today. It said it could not make a further statement at this time.